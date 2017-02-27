Road Closure Planned for Tuesday in Blaine County
KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – A road closure is planned for part of Tuesday in Blaine County.
Blaine County Road and Bridge will close Warm Springs Road from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to all traffic except residential and emergency traffic, according to information from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. The closure, which begins at the end of the pavement, allows work crews to widen the road.
The county says it will update information about the closure as needed on its Facebook page. For questions or additional information, contact Blaine County Administrative Services at 208-788-5543.