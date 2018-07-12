Road Work Planned for 5-mile Stretch of Highway 46

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) – Be prepared for reduced traffic lanes next week along a stretch of Idaho Highway 46, north of Buhl.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, road work could begin as early as Monday on the 5-mile stretch between U.S. Highway 30 and the Ken Curtis Bridge. Work consists of curb ramp reconstruction and guardrail replacement, with paving to follow in August.

Travelers should expect short delays and reduced speeds throughout the construction zone. ITD cautions drivers to watch for flaggers and pilot cars during working hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.