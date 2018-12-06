Robots Replace Workers at Walmart

The demand for higher minimum wages is running headlong into technology.

Higher wages may yet come but there’ll be fewer entry level jobs

A couple of months ago I was at a fast food joint and ordered for my very first time from a kiosk. Higher wages may yet come but there’ll be fewer entry level jobs.

Now one of the nation’s largest employers is eliminating many of its custodial positions.

Walmart is going to replace many of the people who clean floors with robots . The machines will be rolling out in hundreds of stores.

Automation was coming, regardless. However, demands for higher wages may speed the change.