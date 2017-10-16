Romney Gets Involved in Idaho Governor Race
Mitt Romney remains a major figure in the Republican Party.
we can expect more visits by heavy-hitters offering support for the candidates
Many party regulars believe he fumbled away the Presidency 5-years-ago. Does he have enough political magic left to boost a candidate for Idaho Governor?
Romney is appearing next week with Republican Dr. Tommy Ahlquist. The two will be at an event in Idaho Falls. The race for Governor is expected to be close, according to many political observers with the winner perhaps not even collecting 40 percent of next spring’s primary vote.
This means we can expect more visits by heavy-hitters offering support for the candidates.