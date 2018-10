RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX) – A 28-year-old Magic Valley man died recently in a rollover crash in Minidoka County. Spenser Lee Ulrich, of Rupert, died at the scene of the rollover, according to the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, which occurred a little after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 750 W. 700 N. in Rupert. Deputies and EMS personnel responded.