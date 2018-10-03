Rupert Police Department Plans Concealed Weapon Permit Class

RUPERT, Idaho – Minidoka County residents who are thinking about pursuing a concealed carry permit may want to mark their calendars for Oct. 19 and 20.

That’s when a concealed weapon permit class will be offered to eligible residents. The class, which is free and hosted by the Rupert Police Department, will be taught by POST certified police officers and will cover the basic requirements to properly carry concealed in Idaho.

According to Facebook post about the event, the department said the course will begin in a classroom setting from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 19 at the police department, 633 Fremont Ave., while the practical part of the class will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 20 at the Rupert Outdoor Shooting Complex.

“Participants will be required to bring their own handgun and 100 rounds of ammunition,” the department explained, noting that class size is limited.

Interested?

Contact the Rupert Police Department at 208-434-2330.