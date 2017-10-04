RV Manufacturer to Expand in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A recreational vehicle manufacturer announced plans to expand its operation in the Magic Valley. Jayco, Inc., which has been building camp trailers in Twin Falls since 2005, will expand the plant to better their service to dealers in the country and Canada.

According to Matt Thompson, chief operating officer for Jayco, Inc. in a prepared statement, the company had looked at a number of other states to expand their manufacturing capacity, instead opting to capitalize on the benefits Twin Falls offered.

Thompson added, "Governor Butch Otter and his team; the Idaho Commerce Department; and Don Hall, Twin Falls County Commissioner, were especially helpful in the process and supported what we were trying to accomplish in the region."

The company says it will begin the expansion right away and work with the state and city to do that.