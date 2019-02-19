Salmonella Warning – Hundreds Sickened By Raw Turkey Products

Check your refrigerator & freezer and pet food for RAW turkey products. Hundreds have been sicked by Salmonella according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to the CDC 279 people from 41 states have gotten sick from Raw Turkey products.

Investigators have identified the outbreak strain of salmonella in in various raw turkey products, including ground turkey and turkey patties. The germ in question has also been found in raw turkey pet food and live turkeys, indicating it might be widespread in the turkey industry.