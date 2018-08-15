Satan Won’t Leave a Christian Baker Alone

Jack Phillips must have a target on his back. After the Supreme Court of the United States sided with the Christian baker he’s under attack once again.

You may remember he refused to bake a cake for a same-sex marriage on religious conscience grounds. A human rights commission in Colorado called him out. The high court ruled the commission showed open hostility to Phillips.

Now a liberal lawyer claims Phillips is being mean because the baker has refused to bake a cake celebrating a gender change. The same human rights board is again attacking Phillips , as if a decision by the highest court in the land is irrelevant. I think this would be called nullification.

Message for the left: You may be overplaying your hand. A great many Americans, tens of millions, have been quiet during the culture wars and have maintained a live and let live philosophy. This may try their patience. Bullying isn’t a good public relations strategy.