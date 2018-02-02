Scholarships Available from Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls County graduating seniors can now apply for scholarships from the prosecuting attorney's office. The Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Drug-Free Scholarships are made available to any Twin Falls County seniors who will be graduating this year. The applicants will have to write an essay on the topic: "What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin falls County?" There are other application requirements in addition to the essay, including an oral presentation. The scholarships will be awarded for the upcoming 2018-2019 College of Southern Idaho academic year. First place will get a full tuition scholarship while 2nd and 3rd place will receive a once semester tuition scholarship at CSI. Deadline to submit applications is March 1, 2018. Students can pick up applications at any Twin Falls County high school or at the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney's office. More information by calling 208-736-4020