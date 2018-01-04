Sears to Close Twin Falls Store

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Sears Holdings, which owns both the Kmart and Sears brands, says it will close 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores across the country, including Sears in the Magic Valley Mall.

Most of the closures will occur between March and April, according to the company. An employee who wished to remain anonymous said the Twin Falls store is scheduled to close in April, but the Sears Auto Center will close on Feb. 24. The Twin Falls Kmart store will remain open.

The only other Sears to close in Idaho is a store in Coeur d’Alene, according to a company list of store closures. There are no Kmart stores in Idaho listed to close.

The company said liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 12.