Season 20 Of Big Brother TV Show Casting In Boise This Week

A long running reality television show that groups total strangers together in one home is conducting a casting call in Boise this week.

Big Brother is looking to cast potential roommates for their upcoming filming of season 20. The program, which originally began airing in the late 90s in the Netherlands, has been a consistent ratings grabber in the U.S. since 2000, when the show was picked up in the states.

In Big Brother, a group of strangers are forced to live in a single dwelling with no Internet or television. Each episode, the group votes one of the roommates off the show, with the last man/woman standing winning $500,000.

Saturday, March 24, casting agents will be in Boise looking to for potential members. The Amsterdam Lounge is where the gathering will take place, from 4 PM - 7 PM.