Seattle Mariners Pitcher Has Close Encounter With Bald Eagle

I wouldn’t want to tussle with a raptor.

While visiting Minnesota for a game with the Twins an eagle was released as the Star Spangled Banner played

Most are beautiful birds but I suspect if you startled one it could tear you to shreds. Give credit to one member of the Seattle Mariners for remaining calm. While visiting Minnesota for a game with the Twins an eagle was released as the Star Spangled Banner played.

The trained bird didn’t respond as expected. It landed on pitcher James Paxton’s right shoulder. While it didn’t stay long he should get credit for not getting his feathers ruffled!

You can read more here and see a short video with his response. Paxton is Canadian. One wonders if the symbol of the United States was sending a message. Had it been Justin Trudeau would the bird have relieved himself?