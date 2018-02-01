Section of Eastland Drive Reduced to 2 Lanes in February

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Traffic will be reduced to two lanes this month on Eastland Drive from Falls Avenue to Julie Lane. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternates routes, according to the city of Twin Falls.

Contractors with the city, who will be working on shoulder areas in the construction zone, will rebuild and widen Eastland Drive as part of the Eastland Drive/Pole Line Road Expansion project.

Come April, contractor Kloepfer Inc. be install utilities at the intersections of Eastland Drive and Bowlin Drive; Eastland Drive and Cheney Drive; and Pole Line Road East and Mountain View Drive.

Pay attention when in the work zone. According to the city: