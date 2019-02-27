Semi Hauling Fuel Forced Off Idaho Highway

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A semi-truck hauling fuel has spilled thousands of gallons near Grangeville after it was run off the road by another semi Tuesday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened a little after 7 a.m. about three miles north of the town on State Highway 13. The truck's driver, Jon Jones, age 72, of Missoula, MT, had been headed south when he had to avoid hitting a empty logging truck headed north that was traveling down the center of the road.

The fuel truck went off the highway into a ditch and rolled onto its side. The two trailers on the truck leaked about 2500 gallons of gasoline. The driver had his seat belt on and was not injured in the crash, according to ISP.

Authorities are searching for the logging truck because the driver did not stop after the accident, the color is dark blue. A team that handles hazardous materials was called in to evaluate the damage.