Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Twin Falls County

This has been a scary storm coming at us. It has varied between a weather advisory to a severe thunderstorm warning to a watch and back to a warning. Currently the Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 2:15pm.

Residents can expect 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail with this warning. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8pm. This storm is big and can change at any moment. You can stay up to date with the alerts and radar.