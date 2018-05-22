Severe Weather Advisory Issued, Hail Likely in Some Areas

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm advisory that is in effect until 5:30 p.m. today in Lincoln and central Blaine counties, and until 5 p.m. in central Minidoka County.

The storm could bring with it large hail, and the NWS says samage to vehicles could result. The weather service also says that a flood advisory continues for the Big Wood River at Hailey affecting Blaine County.

Additional rainfall expected on Wednesday may bring additional rises to the Big Wood River at Hailey, possibly reaching minor flood stage, but confidence is not high at this time.