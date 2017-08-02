Sewer Expansion in West Twin Falls Will Limit Access to Drivers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A sewer expansion in Twin Falls will limit access for drivers in the area beginning this Friday.

The city of Twin Falls announced plans to install a new sewer line at Filer Avenue West and Wendell Street South will limit traffic to intermittent lane closures. Eventually, the area will be closed to all non-local traffic in the area. Construction starts on August 4 and will go to September 29. The new sewer line will increase capacity for the west part of the city. During construction, people who live in the area will be given access to their property. Drivers have been encouraged to use Caswell Avenue for east and west access around the construction. The city says the project is funded by a sewer bond. Impacted area: