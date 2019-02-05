Shelly Man Killed in Two Car Crash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Shelly man was killed late Tuesday morning in Idaho Falls after he crossed the center line in his small sedan.

According to Idaho State Police, the accident happened at around 11:30 a.m. on the Yellowstone Highway near Sunnyside Road. Rovert LaDeaux, age 45, was driving his 2000 Ford Focus north on the Yellowstone Highway when he crossed the center line into the southbound lanes and was hit by a Chevrolet Impala.

The Chevrolet was being driven by Ryan Shields, age 45, of Ammon. ISP says LaDeaux did not have his seat belt on and died from his injuries after being taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Police say Shields was wearing a seat belt and taken also taken to the medical center for treatment. ISP says the southbound lanes of the Yellowstone Highway were impassible for about two hours while they investigated and the crash was cleared.