Shocking: This Idaho City One of the Best Places to Raise a Rock Star

When I think of Idaho, I think of many things. Being a great place to raise a rock star is not one of them. (Sorry, Nikki Sixx) But, according to a new ranking, one of our cities is most excellent when it comes to inspiring the next great musician.

Care.com, of all places, came up with this list which broke down the likelihood of cities to provide the next big musical thing. Their methodology is simple: access to music lessons. When all the numbers were crunched, guess which Idaho city made their top 100?

That's right. Boise. Again. I'm starting to think that all Boise does is sit in a room together and figure out how to make lists.