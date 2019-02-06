Shopko Closing Twin Falls Location

Shopko has announced they are closing their location in Twin Falls later this year.

Last month we reported Shopko had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 11. Although there were many closings announced for Shopko, including two stores in Boise and one in Nampa, Twin Falls was not on the list and was expected to remain open.

However, after the pharmacy closed earlier this week and all prescriptions were transferred to Walgreens in town, some began to wonder what was next for the location.

A closing list on Shopko's website indicates the last day the Twin Falls store will be open is on May 12, 2019.

When Shopko filed for bankruptcy last month, they said it was because of competitive pressures and excess debt.

Shopko was founded in 1962 and opened its first store in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A total of eight stores in Idaho are now listed as closing on their website. The stores are located in Pocatello, Nampa, Boise, Twin Falls, Orofino, and Bonners Ferry.