Shoshone Falls Listed Among Most Overrated Places

A national website has just named places you should avoid visiting like the plague. Guess what's #2 on their list? Yep, and it's right in our backyard.

The website is called Your Daily Dish and they named the most overrated places that aren't worth visiting. #2 on their list are seasonal waterfalls which obviously includes our own Shoshone Falls. Their argument isn't completely baseless. Some people just assume that every famous waterfall is going strong 365 days a year.

But, I must take them to task over the "aren't worth visiting" part. The video above was taken in March of 2016. Can they really say that Shoshone Falls wasn't worth visiting when it had over 20,000 CFS pouring over the rocks this past spring?

Should the city of Twin Falls do a better job of communicating to the rest of the world that the falls hit their peak around June? Maybe. But, for anyone that does even a little bit of research, the city does make available the current water flow over Shoshone and even a live webcam.