Shoshone Man Claims Million Dollar Raffle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- A Shoshone man has claimed a million dollar prize from the Idaho Lottery. Mark Hubbs claims he didn't check the number to his ticket for a couple of weeks after the numbers of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle was announced, according to Lottery officials.

Hubbs bought the ticket at the Maverik gas station and convenience store on Blue Lakes Blvd in Twin Falls on Christmas Eve. He waited for two weeks before checking his numbers “I knew I had a couple of tickets with the 2200 as the first few numbers,” explained Hubbs in a prepared statement. “But that number just looked awfully familiar. But I kept thinking, it’s too good to be true.”

Hubbs said it was life changing money and will do what he has always dreamed of doing. The Maverik Store will also get a check for $20,000 for selling the winning ticket with number 220063.