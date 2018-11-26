Shoshone Police Seek Pizza Vandal

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) Shoshone Police have asked the public to help find who might be responsible for pitching a pizza at the police station sometime since the Thanksgiving holiday. With a little humor, the police department said someone had tried to leave them a pizza Saturday, but didn't know who to contact so instead smeared the pie on the front door. Jokingly the department said they ate the pizza despite the crude delivery. A cash reward is being offered for any information on who might have delivered the pizza and where it may have come from. If you can help Shoshone Police call SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911 and ask for the on-duty officer.

