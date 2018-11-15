Should America Divide Into 7 Distinct Countries?

Seven independent countries?

The other day I wrote about the scholar who suggested North America, consisting of the USA, Canada and Northern Mexico, is actually an amalgam of 11 different cultures. Today I’m reading another view.

A writer at Commentary suggests the United States is actually 7 separate countries. You can see the piece by clicking here .

She believes we could split into new countries and still have a shared experience. I guess she missed the whole point of the founding fathers. We were a union of states and not provinces. She’s unintentionally revived the notion of federalism.