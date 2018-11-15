Should America Divide Into 7 Distinct Countries?

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

Seven independent countries?

he believes we could split into new countries and still have a shared experience.

The other day I wrote about the scholar who suggested North America, consisting of the USA, Canada and Northern Mexico, is actually an amalgam of 11 different cultures.  Today I’m reading another view.

A writer at Commentary suggests the United States is actually 7 separate countries.  You can see the piece by clicking here.

She believes we could split into new countries and still have a shared experience.  I guess she missed the whole point of the founding fathers.  We were a union of states and not provinces.  She’s unintentionally revived the notion of federalism.

Filed Under: bill colley
Categories: American History, Colley's Commentary, Economy, Elections, Idaho News, News, Political
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top