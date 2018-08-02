Should America’s Indian Tribes Get Their Own Country?
Friends from indigenous tribes have often told me the word sovereign is quite useless applied to reservation life.
Now there is a call to create an actual nation for indigenous tribes in California
The nations still exist but they don’t function like other free countries around the world. Recently a tribe in Oklahoma had to go into a U.S. Federal Court to be told they had no standing in a proposed lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies. The tribe argued the spread of prescription painkillers was a drug scourge.
Now there is a call to create an actual nation for indigenous tribes in California, although. The first nations of North America wouldn’t get any prime coastal real estate. Which suggests it’s a political ploy by some of the people behind Calexit, the California secession movement.
The issue came to Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News Channel. You can watch the discussion here.
Will there ever be a fair resolution?