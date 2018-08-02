Should America’s Indian Tribes Get Their Own Country?

Friends from indigenous tribes have often told me the word sovereign is quite useless applied to reservation life.

Now there is a call to create an actual nation for indigenous tribes in California

The nations still exist but they don’t function like other free countries around the world. Recently a tribe in Oklahoma had to go into a U.S. Federal Court to be told they had no standing in a proposed lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies. The tribe argued the spread of prescription painkillers was a drug scourge.

Now there is a call to create an actual nation for indigenous tribes in California, although. The first nations of North America wouldn’t get any prime coastal real estate. Which suggests it’s a political ploy by some of the people behind Calexit, the California secession movement.

The issue came to Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News Channel. You can watch the discussion here .

Will there ever be a fair resolution?