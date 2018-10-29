Should We Change The Date We Celebrate Halloween In Idaho?

There is a petition right now with around 30,000 signatures to change the date of Halloween from the last day of October to the last Saturday of October, and it really makes sense. There are a lot of adults that really get into Halloween with costumes and parties but I think adults cheat with their celebrations - most of the grown ups I know partied over the weekend. Also, as a parent the holiday is really more for my kids. Having Halloween fall on a Wednesday is pretty tough for the little ones who need a bedtime since they have to wake up early for school the next day. So why don't we just call it what it is, a pain in the butt, and make it fall on a weekend every year?

Having a specific day and not a date seems to work well for Thanksgiving. Would it be weird to celebrate Halloween on a different day than we are used to? Sure. But if we can get used to the new road lines in downtown Twin Falls we can do anything!

Do you think we should change the date of Halloween? Let us know and you can even sign the national petition. Then join us on Halloween for Trick or Treat on Bish's Street this year.