Six Twin Falls Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free (Or Almost Free)

If you want to save a few bucks on dinner with the family, here are 6 Twin Falls restaurants were kids eat free... or almost free.



Denny's - FREE

Tuesdays between 4p - 10p items on the kids menu are free (except drinks) for kids 12 and under.

Golden Corral - FREE

Littles 3 and under are always free with a paid adult

IHOP - FREE

Kids eat free every day between 4pm - 9pm

Perkins - FREE

Tuesdays & Thursdays 12 and under eat free with a paying adult

McAlister's - Almost free

Every day, kids meals are 99c for children12 and under. (Dine-in only.)

Applebee's - Almost free

Tuesdays, kids meals are just $1.99 for 12 and under

Remember, these specials can be subject to restrictions and change, so be sure to check with your server before ordering.

Do you know of other restaurants in the Twin Falls area that have kids specials? Be sure to leave a comment and we'll add them to our list.