Sleep Well Idaho ; Lowest US Reported Bed Bug Infestations

Survey results issued by US pest control companies have revealed that Idaho is the national leader when it comes to least amount of bed bug infestations.

Bedbugregistry.com detailed reported bed bug hot spots across the US in a survey that lists Idaho as having the fewest incidents of bed bugs in the country. Bed bugs are disease carrying insects that survive on human body fluids. These insects thrive in dark, warm environments.

Nursing homes, day cares and hospitals make up a large portion of the country's trouble spots, according to the survey. As far as cities go, Baltimore and Cleveland have the highest concentrations of infestations in the US. Luggage is the most common method of travel for bed bugs, so remember to keep your bags zipped up when staying in a hotel.

