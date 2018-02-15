Smashing Pumpkins Coming To Boise!

The Smashing Pumpkins have just released information about their upcoming tour. They are apparently saving the best for last.

The "Shiny And Oh So Bright," tour will kick off July 12 in Arizona, according to the band's website. The pumpkins will perform their final show September 7, at the Ford Idaho Center, in Nampa.

Lead vocalist Billy Corgan made the decision to not invite founding bassist D'arcy Wretzky along on the tour. James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, the band's original guitarist and drummer, will both join Corgan on the tour.

Tickets will go on sale February 23, at 10 A.M., according to their site.