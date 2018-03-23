Smoke Damages Home, Dog Dies in Filer House Fire

FILER, Idaho (KLIX) – A Filer home received extensive smoke damage and a dog died of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at the property a little after 11 a.m. Friday.

The Filer Fire Department responded to the call in the area of 2350 East 3900 North, putting out the blaze in about 15 minutes, Fire Chief Bud Compher told News Radio 1310, but crews remained at the scene for several hours to mop up and investigate. Compher said it is still undetermined what caused the fire.

No one was home when the blaze started, he said, but firemen found a dog in a back bedroom that died of smoke inhalation.

“When we entered the house it was full of smoke,” he said.

Compher said the home is repairable, but it has a lot of smoke damage and has displaced the family for an undetermined amount of time. He said the Red Cross has been contacted to lend assistance, if the family needs it.