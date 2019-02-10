BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old snowboarder was hit near Boise when he tried to jump the main road to a popular ski area Saturday afternoon and later died at the hospital. According to Idaho State Police Shea Helmick died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after he was hit by a Hummer On Bogus Basin Road a little after 3:15 p.m.

ISP says Helmick was snowboarding outside the Bogus Basin Ski Resort Saturday and tried to jump over the road at the same time a juvenile was head up to the resort in the Hummer H2 and hit Helmick, who wasn't wearing a helmet.

State Police say Helmick was taken by ambulance to the hospital while the juvenile driver and a juvenile passenger did not need to be taken to the hospital, they had both been wearing seat belts when the accident happened.

The winding Bogus Basin Road was blocked for about three hours while the crash was being investigated and cleared, according to Idaho State Police.