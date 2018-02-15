So. Idaho Elementary School Locked Down ; Mountain Lion Killed

A mountain lion was killed this morning after it was discovered in a tree on the grounds of a southern Idaho elementary school. School officials kept kids inside while the matter was dealt with.

The animal was spotted at approximately 8:00 A.M. on the property of Bruneau Elementary School, according to The Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office also responded to the report. The wild cat left school property, but was later seen wandering the area.