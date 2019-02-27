Soldier Mountain Closes for a Day Because of Too Much Snow

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX) – It might seem a bit ironic, but an Idaho ski resort will close for a day because of snow.

Too much snow, that is – or as Soldier Mountain Ski Area said in a Facebook post Wednesday, “massive of amounts of new snow.”

The excessive snow has created unsafe conditions for skiers and snowboarders. The resort said it will be closed on Thursday “as we continue digging out and getting the mountain safe for skiing Friday through Sunday.”

Soldier Mountain, located in Fairfield in Camas County, is expecting possibly another foot of snow on Thursday, but it anticipates the weekend will be better weather for hitting the slopes.