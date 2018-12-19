Some Idaho Families Will Be Priced From Their Homes

Rich limousine liberals are pricing working Americans out of homes. Especially in urbanized areas where the poor used to be concentrated.

Blaine County is home to a lot of wealth and the communities surrounding Boise are clearly trending wealthy.

In a reversal, the poor are being forced to the suburbs.

Bloomberg news is looking at the impact across the country. If you click on this link you’ll see a national map of where the wealthiest Americans congregate. Mostly coastal but there are high wealth concentrations in the oil fields of North Dakota, Jackson, Wyoming and in two places in Idaho. Blaine County is home to a lot of wealth and the communities surrounding Boise are clearly trending wealthy. Long term it may drive a lot of Idaho natives away from old neighborhoods.