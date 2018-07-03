Some Waters Open for Chinook Fishing, Others to Close

Anglers who like salmon will have the chance to catch chinook beginning July 5, when the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will release fish into the Boise River.

Areas tentatively scheduled to be stocked include the Barber Park Boat Ramp, West Parkcenter Bridge, Boise State University, Americana Bridge and Glenwood Bridge, according to Fish and Game.

Chinook season on the river opens the same day from the river’s mouth upstream to Barber Dam. Fishing is open 24/7 but the season will close Aug. 30

Bag and possession limits for the Boise River are two chinook salmon, regardless of size, with six in possession, regardless of size.