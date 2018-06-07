Someone at IHOP Dropped the Ball

Image is a major factor in business success. We call it establishing a brand.

someone in the marketing department was home the day branding was discussed

My first visit to International House of Pancakes, simply known as IHOP, happened when I was 13-years-old. We were school kids making a trip to Washington, D.C. from a small town. Chain restaurants were a new experience. We were thrilled to eat there.

About 15 years ago I was taking my daughter to an appointment at the doctor’s office. On the drive home we stopped at IHOP. When I opened the door she looked inside and asked if we could eat elsewhere.

“It’s filled with old people,” she explained. She was 10-years-old at the time.