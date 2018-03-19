Someone in Twin Falls Tortures House Pets
Animal cruelty isn’t confined to just one part of Eastern Idaho.
Someone had stuffed them in a box and then tossed the box into a dumpster
Over the weekend I went shopping for pet food at one of the large chain pet stores in Twin Falls. As always I stopped to look at the adoptable kittens and cats. There were two who may be brother and sister in one cage and they were very friendly. A sign explained their sad story.
Someone had stuffed them in a box and then tossed the box into a dumpster. When someone else heard the animals crying they were rescued before being compacted in a garbage truck. This happened here in Twin Falls. There are despicable people everywhere and someone thought abusing the family pets was a solution to some perceived problem at home. How often does this happen and we don’t hear the cries of the animals?
People who abuse animals generally abuse people. It’s how Jeffrey Dahmer got his start!