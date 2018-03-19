Someone in Twin Falls Tortures House Pets

Over the weekend I went shopping for pet food at one of the large chain pet stores in Twin Falls. As always I stopped to look at the adoptable kittens and cats. There were two who may be brother and sister in one cage and they were very friendly. A sign explained their sad story.

Someone had stuffed them in a box and then tossed the box into a dumpster. When someone else heard the animals crying they were rescued before being compacted in a garbage truck. This happened here in Twin Falls. There are despicable people everywhere and someone thought abusing the family pets was a solution to some perceived problem at home. How often does this happen and we don’t hear the cries of the animals?