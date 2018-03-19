South Idaho Police Asking For Help In Locating Missing Teenager

A 13-year-old Idaho Falls girl was reported missing over the weekend, prompting area police to focus their attention on getting the word out.

Macylyn Peterson was reported missing by family on St. Patrick's Day, according to the Idaho State Journal. Macylyn is 5 feet 1 inch tall, with brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

According to the website missingandunsolved, she may have been seen in Pocatello recently. A photo of Macylyn has been shared by the journal's website.