Southeast Idaho Man Arrested Trying To Enter Residence Armed

Idaho Falls Police

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after attempting to gain access to a residence armed with a gun.

The incident took place on Sunday (January 13) at an apartment building occupied by a man and his girlfriend, according to details shared at theidahostatejounal.com. Police responded to the complex after the female in the apartment contacted her mother.

Joshua Michael Russell was taken into custody by the Idaho Falls Police Department after arriving on the scene. A loaded gun was reportedly found underneath a vehicle near the scene. Details are still unclear as to whether or not the victims knew Russell.

The male victim was forced out of the apartment at gunpoint. Russell attempted to flee on foot once police arrived. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for January 22 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.