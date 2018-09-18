Southeast Idaho Teen Who Threatoned Self-Harm Still Missing

Jed Hall via East Idaho News

An Idaho Falls teenager who left a note for his family back in January and disappeared, is still the focus of a statewide search.

Matthew Hall has not been seen by family since January 22, according to a profile on Ihavevanished.com . It has been reported that a note left at his residence implied Matthew had plans of harming himself. Police departments across the state have been notified, and are currently watching for a 2009 silver Nissan hatchback Hall was driving at the time.

If you have seen Matthew Hall, please contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.