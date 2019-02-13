Here is a list of school closures that are happening around Southern Idaho due to weather and illness.

Blaine County Schools - All are closed due to snow

Camas County/Fairfield - Closed for the day.

Cassia Schools - Early dismissal at 1pm. Busses will run.

CSI Blaine Center - Closed due to snow

Filer - Only Hollister Elementary is closed Wednesday due to road conditions. Any absences for Filer High School students living in the Hollister area are excused.

Gooding - Gooding School district is closed February 13 and 14 due to excessive illness. Classes will resume on Tuesday, February 19, following the President's Day holiday.

Minidoka School District - Closing at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Syringa Mountain School - Closed Wednesday.

Wood River High School - 8th Grade Parent night canceled due to snow.

If more districts report closures, we will keep this list updated throughout the day.