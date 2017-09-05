TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Much of Idaho is covered with smoke once again from fires burning to the north and west of the state and will continue to see more as the week continues. Images shared on social media by the National Weather Service in Boise show heavy smoke covering the Northwest including much of Idaho. At this time there are no major wildfires burning in southern Idaho. The Hanover Fire is blazing near the community of Grangeville in central Idaho and has burned more than 35-square-miles. Most of the smoke is being produced by fires burning in northern Idaho and western Montana including blazes along the western parts of Washington, Oregon and California



The Idaho Department of Environmental quality has issued an air advisory for the entire state as a result of the intense smoke.