Southern Idaho Fire Weather Watch and Red Flag Warning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Chances of thunderstorms and isolated showers have increased the possibility of fire danger in much of southern Idaho, northern Nevada and Utah. The National Weather Service says a Fire Weather Watch will be put in place for the western half of the Magic Valley including Twin Falls, Jerome, Gooding, and Camas counties. A Red Flag Warning will be in place beginning at 9 a.m. into tomorrow for eastern counties including parts of Lincoln, Blaine, Minidoka, and Cassia Counties. Red Flag Warnings have also been issued for northern Nevada Elko County and northern Utah Box Elder County. Thunderstorms could spark wildfires that may spread rapidly with current dry conditions.