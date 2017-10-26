Southern Idaho Health District Hires New Director

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The South Central Public Health District has hired a new executive director to guide the organization. SCPHD announced the hiring of Melody Bowyer MBA, CPM, REHS, on Wednesday. Bowyer has worked in the Environmental Health Division for the health district for 15 years. The Interim Director Jeremy St Clair took the position after the previous executive director, Rene LeBlanc, stepped down after an internal investigation was launched on accusations of creating a hostile work environment.