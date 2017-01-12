Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show 2017

The largest event of its kind in Southern Idaho is back: The Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show in Twin Falls. See what’s new for your home, your garden, your relaxation and your leisure time.

The Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show in Twin Falls brought to you by Stotz Equipment and featuring a special presentation by Kimberly Nurseries on February 17th, 18th, and 19th at the CSI Expo Center.

There will be a variety of food available for purchase at this year’s Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show!

Stotz Equipment Presents: Auction King's Paul Brown

Photo, Townsquare Media

Meet Discovery Channel's/Auction King's Paul Brown at the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show. Bring your treasures and you might get a chance to have it appraised by Paul Brown.

Paul Brown Presentations:

Friday 12p & 4p

Saturday 10a, 1p, & 4p

Family Event for All Ages

See everything from new property purchase to maintaining and adding value to your current residence. Everyone is invited to view displays and presentations from local vendors for time and money saving tips in the areas of:

Home Improvement

Cooking

Cleaning

Do-it-Yourself Projects

Gardening & Landscaping

Home Entertainment

Home Security

Pools & Spas

And more!

Mark Your Calendar!

February 17th, 18th, and 19th at the CSI Expo Center:

Fri: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sun: 11:00am – 4:00pm

Tickets: Adults $3.00. Kids Under 12 are free.

Overflow parking will be available at the Herrett Center, to the West of the Expo Center. Free Shuttles will run between the Herrett and the Expo Center during the event.