Southwest Idaho Man Arrested; Suspected Link To Cold Case Murders

Ada County Sheriff's Office

A Boise man has been charged with the 1992 murder of a Washington woman, and now investigators say he might be responsible for a cold case homicide that took place in Idaho two years later.

Lee Robert Miller, 54, of Boise, has had his DNA linked to the murders of two women in the early 1990s, according to a KTVB report . Miller was taken into custody Wednesday night, and has been charged with the 27-year-old murder of a western Washington woman named Merilyn Hickey.

Police are also focusing on the 1994 murder of Boise native Cheryle Barratt, and believe there's a strong possibility Miller was responsible for that as well. No details of motive or cause of death have been released.