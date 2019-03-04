Southwest Idaho Mayor Arrested For Alleged Domestic Battery

Canyon County Jail

Police near Boise took into custody the mayor of Middleton Saturday night after they were contacted about an alleged domestic situation.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Department arrested Mayor Darin Taylor on March 2 at approximately 9 p.m., according to a report by idahonews.com . Taylor was in court Monday at 1:30 p.m. to face charges of alleged domestic battery. He is currently in his second term as mayor of Middleton.

Domestic Battery includes choking, slapping, pushing, or any other form of physical aggression against a spouse (or former spouse), or another family member, according to Idaho Law Section 18-918 . It's not known yet what form of physical act the battery was specifically, as the investigation is still ongoing.

No traumatic injuries were reported, which would have made this a felony infraction, and possibly punishable by up to ten years incarceration. Details regarding a bond amount have also not been made public yet.

Taylor was elected to his first term in Middleton in 2011.