Southwestern Idaho Has Housing Shortage for H-2A Workers

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Some housing authorities in southwestern Idaho are struggling to keep up with a rising demand for affordable housing that is the result of a large increase in farm businesses seeking temporary foreign guest workers under the H-2A visa program. Agricultural producers who use the program are required to provide housing for the workers. The Capital Press reports the Caldwell Housing Authority, which operates the Farmway Village public housing complex for domestic farm workers and low-income individuals, received its first request to house H-2A workers three years ago. That year they housed 8 workers. But the numbers continue to grow and next year they expect to house 214 people here on guest worker visas. Caldwell Housing Authority Executive Director Mike Dittenber says the organization is scrambling to get units together for the upcoming year.