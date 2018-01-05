Spring Steelhead Season Has Reduced Limits

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Daily bag and possession limits have changed for this year's spring steelhead season.

The Idaho Fish and Game commissioners extended the reduced bag and possession limits for the spring steelhead season that started Jan. 1, but the numbers this year are different than last spring.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, the daily steelhead bag limits are two daily and six in possession statewide. Only adipose fin-clipped steelhead may be harvested.